Nandi Bushell Writes New Song With Tom Morello + His Son During U.S. Visit

By Chad Childers
97.9 WGRD
97.9 WGRD
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While most people "see the sights" on their vacations, 11-year-old YouTube sensation Nandi Bushell and her family used a trip to the U.S. for a chance to catch up with some of the famous friends she's made through her drumming videos online. Not only did she recently reconnect with "drum battle" opponent Dave Grohl onstage at a Foo Fighters show in Los Angeles, she also met up with Tom Morello, Chad Smith and many more during her trip stateside.

