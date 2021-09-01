Cancel
Death Metal Grandma & Holocaust Survivor Inge Ginsberg Passes Away At 99

By Greg Kennelty
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInge Ginsberg, the 99-year old Holocaust survivor whose list of incredible accomplishments included fronting a death metal band in her 90s, has passed away. According to the New York Times, Ginsberg passed on July 20 due to heart failure. You likely know Ginsberg as the vocalist for the TritoneKings, who caught the eye and ear of the metal world after this appearance on Switzerland's Got Talent and in the Eurovision Song Contest.

