Death Metal Grandma & Holocaust Survivor Inge Ginsberg Passes Away At 99

On Thursday, Femke Halsem, the mayor of Amsterdam, announced that discussions regarding the return of a Wassily Kandinsky painting to its rightful Jewish heirs had officially commenced. In February, Halsem had previously urged an official advisory committee to reconsider their decision to allow the Stedelijk Museum in Amsterdam to retain the painting; the family of Holocaust survivor Irma Klein had already been fighting to get the painting back for approximately a decade. “Returning this artwork will mean a lot to the victims and is important for acknowledging the injustice perpetrated,” Halsema wrote in a statement at the time.