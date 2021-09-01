Cancel
Cell Phones

Google Has High Hopes From Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro; Has Asked Suppliers to Increase Production Capacity by 50 Percent

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 6 days ago

If Google has chosen a new design for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, coupled with the custom Tensor chip, then it obviously means that the company is expecting high demand from its flagship family given the amount of effort it is making. According to the latest report, Google has asked suppliers to increase components production by 50 percent, indicating that the upcoming models might be more popular than their predecessors.

