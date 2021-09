Candyman is FINALLY releasing in a couple of weeks, fingers crossed, and a new featurette was revealed this morning going inside the new film. "Candyman is the patron saint of urban legends," says producer Jordan Peele, and they seem to really be leaning into that with this new film, directed by Nia DaCosta. DaCosta has such a firm grasp on what the legend means not only to the horror community but the Black community as well. As both say in the video below, it was very important to tell this story from a Black perspective. You can see the new featurette below.