It may not feel like but it will be only a little over two years between the upcoming Spider-man: No Way Home and its immediate predecessor, Far From Home. Sure, a lot has gone down in the intervening time but maybe a bit of a pause was what the webslinger needed. However beloved a character is, zeal levels are going to be tough to maintain when they’ve been on the big screen ten times in the space of 20 years (excluding the six super-sparky versions in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse).