Bicycle Tour of Great Bay

NEWBURYPORT, MA — Join a refuge ranger for a behind-the-scenes tour, by bicycle, of Great Bay National Wildlife Refuge, located in Newington, on Mon., September 13 and Thurs., September 23, from 9:00-11:30 a.m. Participants will have an opportunity to visit areas of the refuge that are not normally open to the public. See a diversity of habitats and learn how the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is managing this very special landscape for wildlife.