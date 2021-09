The trial of a Dillon man accused of knowing about the January 2020 death and possibly helping to hide the body of 49-year-old Larry Coon has been moved to next year. Kerry “Sam” Johnson, 56, rejected a plea deal in the case last month, then failed to show up for a pre-trial conference Aug. 10, prompting his arrest for failure to appear in court. He is held in the Beaverhead County Jail on $75,000 bond.