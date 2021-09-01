Ticketed Spaces Is a Risk Twitter Has to Take
A new feature called Ticketed Spaces is Twitter’s latest attempt to do what currently looks like a lost cause: catch up to the competition. Hosts of Twitter’s live audio-only feature Spaces will now be able to collect ticket fees from fans for events hosted on the platform, which include anything from workshops and conversations to meet-and-greets. The social media giant made an initial announcement and began taking host applications in June, and starting last week, some users have access on iOS.variety.com
