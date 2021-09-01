Cancel
Giants to retire HOFer Michael Strahan's jersey number

By Around the NFL Staff
NFL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Strahan's entire career was spent in one jersey. No future member of the New York Giants will wear it again. The team announced Wednesday it is retiring Strahan's No. 92 jersey on Nov. 28 when the Giants host the Eagles. It's the latest achievement for one of the game's most accomplished players.

www.nfl.com

