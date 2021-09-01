WisEye Morning Minute: Operation of Unregistered Vehicles During State of Emergency

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform held a public hearing on Senate Bill 408 relating to regulating scrap dealer purchases of catalytic converters. Nationally, thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed from an average of 108 per month in 2018 to 2,347 in December 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. In just the first five months of 2021, they found 25,969, according to Kelly Blue Book. As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, catalytic converters are located behind the front axle housing next to the oil pan and transmission. The device helps reduce the toxicity of fumes emerging from your vehicle's engine. Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters for two reasons: Inside each “cat” are precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum. The metals are in high demand and limited in supply globally. Thieves then take the devices to scrap metal dealers before heading back out to steal again, going after vehicles that use the most rare metals in their catalysts, such as the Toyota Prius and other hybrids. They also target pickups and other trucks that sit high off the ground since it is easier to crawl underneath them. As reported by WisPolitics.com, SB 408 would require scrap dealers looking to purchase catalytic converters at least make an effort to determine if sellers are legally allowed to sell the catalytic converters they possess. The bill would also require scrap dealers record the photo IDs and other info from sellers, among other things. Websites show scrap dealers pay between $40 and $200 or more for catalytic converters, depending on their size and age.