Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

WisEye Morning Minute: Operation of Unregistered Vehicles During State of Emergency

Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported by WisPolitics.com, the Assembly Committee on Transportation held a public hearing Tuesday on Assembly Bill 445 relating to the operation of unregistered vehicles. Specifically, the bill would make it only legal to drive an unregistered vehicle during a state of emergency if the vehicle is being driven to flee dangerous circumstances such as forest fires. Supporters of the bill say that current law creates difficulties for police investigating crimes as it allows residents to drive unregistered vehicles during a declared state of emergency such as COVID-19. They highlighted that police officers who uncover evidence of a crime during a traffic stop for registration violations will have a difficult time proving the reason for the initial stop was legal because of current law. This segment features bill author Rep. Todd Novak (R-Dodgeville) and testifier Monticello Police Chief Szvon Conway.

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Novak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#State Of Emergency#Forest Fires#Wispolitics Com#Assembly
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsWiscnews.com

WisEye Morning Minute: Regulating Scrap Dealer Purchases of Catalytic Converters

On Tuesday, the Senate Committee on Labor and Regulatory Reform held a public hearing on Senate Bill 408 relating to regulating scrap dealer purchases of catalytic converters. Nationally, thefts of catalytic converters have skyrocketed from an average of 108 per month in 2018 to 2,347 in December 2020, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. In just the first five months of 2021, they found 25,969, according to Kelly Blue Book. As reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, catalytic converters are located behind the front axle housing next to the oil pan and transmission. The device helps reduce the toxicity of fumes emerging from your vehicle's engine. Thieves have been targeting catalytic converters for two reasons: Inside each “cat” are precious metals such as palladium, rhodium and platinum. The metals are in high demand and limited in supply globally. Thieves then take the devices to scrap metal dealers before heading back out to steal again, going after vehicles that use the most rare metals in their catalysts, such as the Toyota Prius and other hybrids. They also target pickups and other trucks that sit high off the ground since it is easier to crawl underneath them. As reported by WisPolitics.com, SB 408 would require scrap dealers looking to purchase catalytic converters at least make an effort to determine if sellers are legally allowed to sell the catalytic converters they possess. The bill would also require scrap dealers record the photo IDs and other info from sellers, among other things. Websites show scrap dealers pay between $40 and $200 or more for catalytic converters, depending on their size and age.
Southlake, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Move Over for Emergency Vehicles

We know you have places to be, but it’s important to remember that if you’re driving and an emergency vehicle approaches you with its lights or sirens on, please move to the right if possible. Emergency vehicles turn on their lights and sirens to respond to high priority calls, which...
Milwaukee County, WILake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Transit Funding

As reported by WisPolitics.com, Gov. Tony Evers on Monday announced he will use $25 million in ARPA Funds to boost transit funding for the state's two largest communities. The funding comes on the heels of the GOP-controlled Legislature cutting state money for transit in Milwaukee County and Madison by $41.3 million. Republicans argued the cut was more than offset by federal money the cities were in line to receive from various COVID-19 packages. But Evers said the cut was short-sighted and made it harder for people to get to work and school. Evers said his administration "did as much as we could" to backfill the cut. Milwaukee County will receive $19.7 million, while Madison will get $5.2 million. According to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Milwaukee received $215.6 million in federal transit money from three COVID relief packages, while Madison received close to $69.5 million. Other Wisconsin communities received federal aid as well, though none of them saw a reduction in state support.
ElectionsLake Geneva Regional News

WisEye Morning Minute: Election Audit Update

On this episode of Rewind: Your Week in Review, WisconsinEye host and CBS 58 Capitol Reporter Emilee Fannon and WisPolitics.com Editor JR Ross discuss the 2020 election audit. Assembly Republicans released a contract that shows $676,00 budget for the expanded review of the 2020 election. Costs include:. -$325,000 earmarked for...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Black Enterprise

Precious Stephens, A Former Emergency Dispatcher, On The Run After Hanging Up On 9-1-1 Callers While On Duty

A Louisiana emergency dispatcher is in hot water after not following through with her duties late last month. Law and Crime reported that 25-year-old Precious Stephens was accused of hanging up on callers and not retrieving information to assist those in need. A New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) investigation revealed Stephens allegedly disconnected emergency calls and failed to transfer calls to other dispatchers to do the job.
U.S. PoliticsKRGV

Federal judge extends order blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for law enforcement to pull over vehicles transporting migrants

"Federal judge extends order blocking Gov. Greg Abbott’s directive for law enforcement to pull over vehicles transporting migrants" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for...
Wiscnews.com

Beaver Dam woman arrested for 5th offense of OWI

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested for an alleged fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated Monday afternoon. Mary Harper could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of the charge. Harper appeared before Dodge...
Pomona, CAsgvcitywatch.com

​Driver Arrested After Unregistered Handguns Found During Pomona Traffic Stop

POMONA – Officers located two unregistered handguns while searching a vehicle during a traffic stop August 25, police recently announced. Officers with the Pomona Police Department Major Crimes Task Force stopped the driver for equipment violations near Eighth Street and Elm Street around 5:08 p.m. The officers recognized a passenger as a known probationer, according to the Covina Police Department.
PoliticsKPVI Newschannel 6

MSHP provides synopsis of new state laws

The abbreviated descriptions below are intended to make the public aware of some of the new legislation related to crime and motor vehicles and which is enacted by the Missouri General Assembly. The listed legislation has been signed into law. Unless otherwise noted, these laws will go into effect Saturday.
LawPosted by
The Independent

Judge rejects bid to allow guns at Minnesota State Fair

A judge has rejected a request by a gun owners group for a temporary injunction to require the Minnesota State Fair to allow permit holders to carry their pistols on the fairgrounds, ruling Wednesday that they're unlikely to prevail as the broader case goes forward.Ramsey County District Judge Laura Nelson ruled less than 24 hours before the State Fair opens Thursday that the Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus failed to meet its burden of proof that the fair's longstanding ban on guns violates state law or that they have sufficient legal grounds to seek relief. The group contends the ban...
Madison, WIx1071.com

MPD: 1 arrested for operating stolen vehicle

MADISON, Wis. — One man was arrested Sunday afternoon after police found a stolen car on Madison’s south side. According to an incident report, officers found two men get out of the car and head into a building on Fish Hatchery Road around 1:45 p.m. The report said officers set...
Environmentmageenews.com

Governor Issues State of Emergency

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Governor Reeves Issues State of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ida. JACKSON, Miss. — Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency...
Kingsbury County, SDkingsburyjournal.com

Emergency manager gets a ‘new’ vehicle

Kingsbury County Commissioners met Aug. 17 for close to six hours and approved a provisional budget, set a budget hearing for Sept. 7 and took care of many of the county’s concerns. Kingsbury County Emergency Manager, Cindy Bau, has been waiting quite some time for a new vehicle, but her...

Comments / 0

Community Policy