Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Cell Phones And Magnetic 'Radiation'

Posted by 
American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xL1er_0bjPjdRa00
Image by GraphicMama-team from Pixabay

While the Environmental Work Group was busy touting concerns, which we believe are unfounded, regarding cellphone radiation, another group of researchers was reporting on a “Big Fear, Little Risks” [1] – the magnetic forces emitted by our phones when they interact with implanted pacemakers and defibrillators.

A bit of background

Both pacemakers and defibrillators are small devices that provide an electrical jolt to the heart. For pacemakers, the jolts are meant to increase the heart rate when they sense they are too low and can cause dizziness and other problems. For defibrillators, the jolts are meant to jump-start the heart when it stops. In some instances, often related to surgery, it is necessary to turn these devices off. Rather than try and remove them, there is a “magnet mode” when exposure to a sufficient magnetic force will disable them.

A simple doughnut magnet, of approximately 90 gauss strength is the stand for triggering the magnet mode feature.

In the past, magnets of that strength were big and bulky, but today they are small enough to be found in our headphones, e-cigarettes, and cellphones. The latest Apple watches and iPhones feature a magnet with the strength to trigger magnet mode. [2]

The Study

Magnetic forces, like the problematic but not, radioactive energy of cell phones, diminishes with distance. The researchers set out to determine how far the magnetic field of those two Apple devices extended to better inform patients of the risk of inadvertently triggering magnet mode. Measurements were made using a gauss meter which, as you would expect, measures the magnetic field.

A short confession – I was able, as an undergraduate, to understand mechanical physics, but magnetism was a whole different problem. I couldn’t visualize the “forces,” What they meant by the right-hand rule still mystifies me. That said, what I do know is that magnetic forces radiate out in all directions, although unequally. If you are, like me, magnetism ill-informed, I do not believe our “knowledge gaps” will interfere with understanding this study.

The researchers measured the magnetic fields of these devices and found a maximum 1mm from the phone or watch case. At 21 mm (a little over ¾ of an inch), the magnet field was no longer strong enough to trigger magnet mode for a pacemaker or defibrillator. You will be happy to know that in the case of these devices, the FDA got the science “right.” They recommend that consumer devices that “create magnetic interference” be kept 6 inches away from your pacemaker or defibrillator.

The take-home message. Keep your phone and watch out of your shirt pocket.

[1] A shameless plug for our new movie, Big Fears, Little Risks

[2] The magnet, part of the MagSafe feature, allows wireless, physically secure charging between the devices and a charger.

Source: Static Magnetic field measurements of smart phones and watches and applicability to triggering magnet modes in implantable pacemakers and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators Journal of Heart Rhythm DOI: 10.1016/j.hrthm.2021.06.1203

Comments / 0

American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

2K+
Followers
483
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Magnet#Radiation Exposure#Big Fears
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Cell Phonestechxplore.com

'Charging room' system powers lights, phones, laptops without wires

In a move that could one day free the world's countertops from their snarl of charging cords, researchers at the University of Michigan and University of Tokyo have developed a system to safely deliver electricity over the air, potentially turning entire buildings into wireless charging zones. Detailed in a new...
ElectronicsMedicalXpress

New cell phone and smart watch models can interfere with pacemakers and defibrillators

After reports of smart phone and watch interference with implanted medical devices, investigators affiliated with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH) at the US Food and Drug Administration conducted a study that supports the FDA recommendation that patients keep any consumer electronic devices that may create magnetic interference, including cell phones and smart watches, at least six inches away from implanted medical devices, in particular pacemakers and cardiac defibrillators. Their findings appear in Heart Rhythm, the official journal of the Heart Rhythm Society, the Cardiac Electrophysiology Society, and the Pediatric & Congenital Electrophysiology Society.
Engineeringmit.edu

Smart laser cutter system detects different materials

With the addition of computers, laser cutters have rapidly become a relatively simple and powerful tool, with software controlling shiny machinery that can chop metals, woods, papers, and plastics. While this curious amalgam of materials feels encompassing, users still face difficulties distinguishing between stockpiles of visually similar materials, where the wrong stuff can make gooey messes, give off horrendous odors, or worse, spew out harmful chemicals.
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Testing Realme's MagDart 50W and 15W wireless magnetic chargers

Wireless charging has been supported on select phones for over a decade now, but it has many detractors. It’s slow, it’s inefficient, it requires careful placement. But things have been improving lately. The latest major upgrade comes in the form of magnets. Apple lead the way with its re-imagined MagSafe,...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Upgrade your bathroom with these smart gadgets

Your bathroom is your sanctuary—at least it should be. If it isn’t already or could use an update, we’ve got the smart gadgets you’ll want to add. And as luck would have it, smart gadgets for the bathroom in 2021 are quite advanced. These devices keep your bathroom disinfected, tooth brushing habits on target, your bathing experience spa-like, and so much more.
Electronicscepro.com

SureCall Fusion4Home Max Cell Phone Signal Booster

Introducing what it says is its most powerful residential cell-phone signal booster ever, SureCall has announced its Fusion4Home Max Cell-Phone Signal Booster. Designed for locations with weak cell-phone signals, the Calif.-based company’s newest product improves the reliability and quality of voice, text and data signals across all North American cellular networks.
Electronicsmit.edu

Q&A: Dina Katabi on a “smart” home with actual intelligence

Dina Katabi is designing the next generation of smart wireless devices that will sit in the background of a given room, gathering and interpreting data, rather than being wrapped around one's wrist or worn elsewhere on the body. In this Q&A, Katabi, the Thuan (1990) and Nicole Pham Professor at MIT, discusses some of her recent work.
ElectronicsRolling Stone

The Best Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pads

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Wireless charging is the future, but it’s also a blast from the past. The technology first appeared in...
Cell Phoneshealthdigest.com

Sneaky Ways Your Cell Phone Is Hurting Your Health

Born in 1973, the mobile phone is often deemed one of the greatest technological advances of the 20th century (via Wired). This ever-present device has dramatically shaped the communication landscape, as well as the way we live and navigate the world. Despite the growing cynicism toward their ubiquity, smartphones have given rise to various benefits and advantages: They help us stay connected and find our way around while providing access to a world of information at all times. Based on research conducted by Google, 75% of people believe that their cell phone allows them to be more productive, and 60% say it helps them feel more confident and prepared.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Gadget Flow

NUMBER ZERO 2.0 magnetic car vent phone mount holds your iPhone 12 securely in place

Keep your iPhone 12 where you want it as you drive using the NUMBER ZERO 2.0 magnetic car vent phone mount. Use it as you talk, navigate, and listen to music on the road, keeping your drive free of distractions. This five-in-one gadget is a multipurpose magnetic car phone holder with an ultra-strong magnet. In fact, it’s a car phone holder, an air freshener, a fidget toy, a phone stand, and a piece of animated decor. Moreover, this adds a bit of fun to the inside of your vehicle. Furthermore, fill it with your favorite essential oil to envelop your car in a scent you love. For iPhone 12 and above, it can attach directly without MagSafe. It supports 360º rotation and fits for all car vents and smartphones with accessories. Finally, simply hold it in your hand and use it to relax at the end of a tough day.
RetailTimes Union

Introducing the Most Versatile, Universal Magnetic Phone Holder - the MobNetic Go by Mob Armor

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. Mob Armor is thrilled to present the newest universal phone car mount, the MobNetic Go. The best just got better as the new Mob Amor Go is engineered as a stand-alone product or part of a system that replaces a flimsy pop socket and wobbly magnetic phone holders. The MobNetic Go aims to be the best portable phone mount of 2021. The MobNetic Go uses Mob Armor's proprietary, unique multipurpose, double magnet mount. Whether in the vehicle or anywhere on the go, the MobNetic Go offers a new way for people to hold and dock their smartphones or other devices instantly. When sitting at a desk or lounging on the couch, the Go is a phone stand and handheld phone holder. With the Go's 90 lbs of magnetic pull force mounting for your car, boat, truck, car, and more, your phone isn't going anywhere. With all-metal construction, users get the maximum performance possible and allow us to offer a unique 3-year-warranty, well above industry standards for phone and auto accessories.
Cell Phonesfortwaynesnbc.com

UPDATE: Service restored for cell phone customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - Leaders say cell service has been restored to users across Northeast Indiana. A large and hours-long service outage left many in The Fort and surrounding areas unable to make calls, send text messages or otherwise communicate on wireless networks on Friday afternoon. Leaders...
Cell Phoneskaspersky.com

Protect smart home devices from hacking

Smart speakers, autonomous vacuum cleaners, and all sorts of other smart home devices are becoming ever more affordable, and home networks are now capable of hosting dozens of such gadgets. On the one hand, it’s convenient and tech-progressive. On the other hand, the more connected devices in the home, the greater the risk owners face. Having hacked a weak link such as a smart vacuum cleaner or even a fish tank, an attacker can steal confidential data from a computer or smartphone — anything connected to the same network.
Electronicstechgig.com

Top 5 wireless routers to boost internet speed

More and more of us are working from home these days, and that means your home's Wi-Fi networks are more important than ever. The last thing you want to have to deal with is a Wi-Fi signal that isn't up to snuff. This is where a router steps in. Wireless routers are one of the most important home appliances that no one ever seems to talk about. Routers are pretty much your key to accessing the internet, and if yours frequently requires resetting, it might be time for you to make an upgrade.
Aerospace & Defenseeverythingrf.com

Portable Wireless Signal Booster Developed by NASA now Available for Commercial Wireless Products

Innovators at Johnson Space Center (NASA) have developed a portable communications signal booster that is currently available for licensing. Originally designed to improve communications for lunar missions, this lightweight, portable device can boost incoming signals to improve local reception for cell phones, laptops, satellite, and Wi-Fi internet receivers without the need for power plugs, cables, or batteries. This portable signal booster can be configured as an umbrella or window shade for easy deployment and compact storage. This technology has the flexibility to be designed in different shapes and sizes to offer variations in booster strength and degree of directional focus.
Cell Phonesfortwaynesnbc.com

Outage continues Friday night for some cell phone customers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) -- A large and hours-long service outage left many in The Fort and surrounding area unable to make calls, send text messages or otherwise communicate on wireless networks on Friday. As of about 10 p.m. Friday, some customers were reporting partial service, but others...

Comments / 0

Community Policy