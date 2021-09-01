Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dillon, MT

Harry Edwin Neeley 1934-2021

dillontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn to Tom and Alice Neeley in Sioux Falls on Aug. 8, 1934, Harry married his high school sweetheart, Val Rae HIll, and together raised three amazing children – David, Robin and Erin. To have known Harry was to have had a man in your life of deepest commitment to his family, his friends, his faith and vocations. He led a life of exemplary leadership and service, from obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in high school to the 50- plus years spent as an ordained Episcopal priest – serving parishes in Wyoming, California, Nevada and Montana.

www.dillontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Dillon, MT
State
Montana State
City
Sheridan, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle Scout#P O Box 1414
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl over the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Florida judge allows school mask mandates to continue despite governor's appeal

(CNN) — A Florida judge ruled against Gov. Ron Desantis on Wednesday and allowed schools in the state to mandate face-masks while the case is appealed at a higher level. The ruling from Second Circuit Judge John Cooper, effective immediately, means the state of Florida must stop enforcement of banning mask mandates -- which ends sanctions against several school districts that have implemented such mandates.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Economic oddity: Record job openings and many unemployed

WASHINGTON (AP) — The disconnect is jarring: Across the United States, employers who are desperate to fill jobs have posted a record-high number of job openings. They’re raising pay, too, and dangling bonuses to people who accept job offers or recruit their friends. And yet millions more Americans are unemployed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy