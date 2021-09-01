Harry Edwin Neeley 1934-2021

Born to Tom and Alice Neeley in Sioux Falls on Aug. 8, 1934, Harry married his high school sweetheart, Val Rae HIll, and together raised three amazing children – David, Robin and Erin. To have known Harry was to have had a man in your life of deepest commitment to his family, his friends, his faith and vocations. He led a life of exemplary leadership and service, from obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in high school to the 50- plus years spent as an ordained Episcopal priest – serving parishes in Wyoming, California, Nevada and Montana.