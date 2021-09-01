Dillon junior Parker Puyear is shown at Beaverhead Golf Couse knocking down a putt during a tournament on Aug. 17. At Ronan last Thursday, Puyear fired an 82, his best round of the season, to finish just out of the top 10 in 11th place. Other Dillon players were Ray Morrison, 26th with an 89, Will Webster, tied for 29th with a 92, Holter Santos, tied at 36th with an 96, and Tyler Lagunas, tied at 24 with a 97. Dillon’s girls, both novice golfers, completed their round. Dillon next plays at the two-day Frenchtown tournament on Wednesday and Thursday. They play the Belgrade tourney Sept. 7. J.P. Plutt photo.