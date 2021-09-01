Newport Restoration Foundation leader Thompson to step down in 2022

NEWPORT – Mark Thompson’s time leading the Newport Restoration Foundation will soon come to an end. The nonprofit’s board chair, James Ross, announced Wednesday that Thompson informed the board that he will be stepping down as its executive director in the spring of 2022. Thompson came to Newport in 2018 to lead the organization that helps preserve and maintain the areas 18th and 19th century architecture after serving as the executive director of St. Leonard, Md.-based Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.