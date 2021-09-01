Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newport, RI

Newport Restoration Foundation leader Thompson to step down in 2022

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT – Mark Thompson’s time leading the Newport Restoration Foundation will soon come to an end. The nonprofit’s board chair, James Ross, announced Wednesday that Thompson informed the board that he will be stepping down as its executive director in the spring of 2022. Thompson came to Newport in 2018 to lead the organization that helps preserve and maintain the areas 18th and 19th century architecture after serving as the executive director of St. Leonard, Md.-based Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum.

pbn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stepping Down#Charity#Bessette Pbn Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico, buildings sway in capital

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck north of Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday, officials said. Buildings swayed in Mexico City, according to The Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of major damage. Mexico City is around 180 miles north of Acapulco. Mexico Preisdent Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy