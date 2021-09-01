Contemporary Off-Grid Hut Built as a 'Luxe-Country' Farm Guesthouse
The trend of glamorous camping (or so-called "glamping") continues to be quite popular, especially when it comes to combining a much-needed getaway with some quality time spent in nature. In the picturesque farming and wine-producing region of Mudgee, in the Australian state of New South Wales, local firm Cameron Anderson Architects recreated a modern take on a formerly existing farming hut. It's now being rented out by the family farm's third-generation owners as a "luxe-country" accommodation.www.treehugger.com
Comments / 1