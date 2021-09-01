Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame 2022 Class Ranked 2nd By SI All-American

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Leln_0bjPh1Fl00

Notre Dame's vaunted 2022 recruiting class jumped up to No. 2 overall in the SI All-American rankings. The Fighting Irish were ranked fourth when the class was previously ranked back in early August.

Since that time the Irish added a pair of SI99 All-American standouts when wide receivers Tobias Merriweather and CJ Williams committed to the Irish, which was the reason for the jump.

Merriweather is ranked as the No. 46 overall player in the country according to SI All-American and Williams is ranked No. 88 overall. Notre Dame has a total of six commits ranked in the SI99, with those two players joining linebacker Jaylen Sneed (No. 62), cornerback Devin Moore (No. 80), linebacker Josh Burnham (No. 84) and defensive end Tyson Ford (No. 98).

Notre Dame's six SI99 commits is two higher than Penn State, the only team currently ahead of the Irish in the SI All-American rankings.

Notre Dame jumped Ohio State and Alabama to get up to the No. 2 rankings spot. Only Clemson (8) has more SI99 commits than Notre Dame's six.

Here's the SI99 Top 25, with their previous ranking in parenthesis.

1. Penn State (1)

2. Notre Dame (4)

3. Alabama (2)

4. Ohio State (3)

5. Oregon (10)

6. Georgia (8)

7. Texas (12)

8. Texas A&M (7)

9. Clemson (5)

10. LSU (6)

11. Florida State (9)

12. Oklahoma (11)

13. Boston College (13)

14. Michigan (14)

15. South Carolina (17)

16. Rutgers (16)

17. North Carolina (21)

18. Virginia Tech (19)

19. Baylor (15)

20. Florida (25)

21. Arkansas (18)

22. Mississippi State (24)

23. West Virginia (23)

24. Iowa State (20)

25. Stanford (NR)

