Alabama State

End of An Era II: Atlanta Has Been Good to Alabama in Season Openers

By Edwin Stanton
BamaCentral
 6 days ago
Atlanta has been a second home to Alabama the past 13 seasons. Whether it’s been Kickoff Classics or SEC title games, the land of Chick-fil-A has been good to the Crimson Tide.

On Saturday Alabama takes on Miami in another Kickoff Classic. It’s the final scheduled neutral-site game for the Crimson Tide for a while. Alabama can still play in Atlanta for SEC championships, but there won’t be any more season-openers in its home away from home.

“We always look forward to playing in Atlanta,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said earlier this week. “It’s been a city that’s been very welcoming to us. The atmosphere and environment there has always been fantastic in whatever venue that we play.”

Alabama, ranked No. 1 to start the season, is 6-0 in season openers in Atlanta since 2008. If you are curious, Alabama is 7-1 in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game, and 2-0 in playoff games during that 13-year stretch. Also, if you’re curious, Alabama’s last appearance in Atlanta for the SEC title game before Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa was 1999.

We are not focused on SEC titles or playoffs, however. So, here is a recap of the Crimson Tide’s success in neutral-site games in Atlanta.

Alabama 34, Clemson 10

Aug. 30, 2008

What happened: A new era of Alabama football started on this night. An underdog Crimson Tide team took on the No. 9 Tigers and never let off the gas, as future stars Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Dont'a Hightower and Mark Barron led the way. The game set the tone for the rest of the season and was a signal that Crimson Tide football was back to prominence. Alabama held famed “Thunder and Lightning” running back duo James Davis and C.J. Spiller to 20 total yards.

Star of the game: The game was Ingram’s Crimson Tide debut, and he rushed for 96 yards.

Did you know: Nick Saban delivered the first of his patented rants following the big win. Asked about what the win did for the team’s confidence, Saban went off. “This is one game. We need to improve and have the focus to improve, and remember how they got where they got, rather than just think we can show up and beat whoever we play. Because we have a tendency to think that way around here, instead of just kicking people’s ass like you’re supposed to and working to do it.”

Alabama 34, Virginia Tech 24

Sept. 5, 2009

What happened: Alabama was coming off a sensational 2008 season and was one win away from playing for a national title in Nick Saban’s second season. Florida derailed that dream in the SEC title game. There was no doubt, though; Alabama was back and eager to reach the next level. The national title run started off a little flat with the Crimson Tide trailing the Hokies at halftime. Alabama dominated the second half with the defense flexing its muscle. It was a sign of things to come from this talented defensive unit.

Star of the game: Mark Ingram started his Heisman march, leading the way with 150 yards and a rushing touchdown and a receiving TD.

Did you know: Leigh Tiffin hit 4 of 5 field goals that night and tied his single-game high. He also connected on four field goals in the previous season opener against Clemson in Atlanta.

Alabama 35, Virginia Tech 10

Aug. 31, 2013

What happened: This was the Christion Jones show. The Alabama wide receiver did it all right from the start. On the Crimson Tide’s first touch of the season, Jones returned a punt 72 yards for a score. He later ran back a kickoff 94 yards and capped off the day with a 38-yard TD catch. To pour salt into Virginia Tech’s performance, Vinnie Sunseri returned an interception 38 yards for a score. It was the first time since 1994 Alabama had three non-offensive TDs.

Star of the game: That’s a no-brainer. Jones was all over the place.

Did you know: Jones was the first Alabama player since 1944 to have two returns for touchdowns.

Alabama 33, West Virginia 23

Aug. 30, 2014

What happened: It was assumed Jake Coker, a Florida State transfer, would be the season-opening starter, but it was Blake Sims who earned the job. Sims was used as a running back, receiver and briefly a defensive back for most of his career. In his first start at QB, he passed for 250 yards and ran for 42 to lead the offense. Adam Griffith knocked in four field goals.

Stars of the game: T.J. Yeldon (two touchdowns) and Derrick Henry (one touchdown) carried the offense, each topping 100 yards.

Did you know: The Mountaineers finished with just 28 rushing yards.

Alabama 24, Florida State 7

Sept. 2, 2017

What happened: Alabama’s offensive performance wasn’t that hot, but special teams was on fire. Alabama blocked a field goal and a punt, which led to a touchdown, and Andy Pappanastos kicked three field goals. Two interceptions were also big for the Crimson Tide. Alabama held FSU to just 65 second-half yards.

Star of the game: Damien Harris scored a touchdown, rushed for 73 yards and blocked a punt.

Did you know: Deondre Francois was a Heisman Trophy hopeful, but sustained a season-ending injury late in the game. The Seminoles finished an abysmal 5-6 in 2017, which led to Jimbo Fisher leaving to coach the Texas A&M Aggies.

Alabama 42, Duke 3

Aug. 31, 2019

What happened: The Crimson Tide was expected to cakewalk past the Blue Devils, which it did. However, the start of the game saw a few hiccups and the Crimson Tide didn’t get rolling until the second quarter after a couple of touchdowns for a 14-0 lead. Six different players scored for Alabama in the rout.

Star of the game: Tua Tagovailoa was 26 of 31 passing for 336 yards and four touchdowns. Honorable mention to Jerry Jeudy, who caught 10 passes for 137 yards and a TD.

Did you know: Brian Robinson (RB), Najee Harris (RB), DeVonta Smith (WR) and Terrell Lewis (LB) were suspended for the first half for violation of team rules.

