Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Tropical Storm Larry strengthening pauses, but expected to resume

By Katlyn Brieskorn, WFTV.com
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CF5Ll_0bjPgMWi00

11 p.m. update:

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Larry’s strengthening has paused, but it is likely to resume intensifying overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

5 p.m. update:

Tropical Storm Larry is forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday night, Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said.

He said the storm poses no tropical threat to Florida for now.

Read our earlier coverage below:

Tropical Storm Larry formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday.

The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen over the next few days and become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.

Forecasters said the storm will continue westward and begin to turn northwest over the weekend.

The storm’s winds are reaching 45 mph.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor Larry, but it is too early to tell where the storm will go.

It is the twelfth named storm of the season.

Visit our hurricane section: EYE ON THE TROPICS

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
27K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tropics#Extreme Weather#Https T Co Vqhn0uj6em#Nhc Atlantic#Channel 9#Tropics#Fyi#Julian Kate#Wftv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Orlando, FLWDBO

Tropical Depression 13 forms in Gulf; headed for the Panhandle

ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Larry is a Category 2 storm, and Tropical Depression 13 has now formed. Read updates below:. Tropical Depression 13 formed in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon. The National Hurricane Center will issue a track and advisory by 5 p.m. Click here to stream...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WDBO

430K Hurricane Ida victims are STILL without electricity 9 days after landfall

Nine days after Hurricane Ida ravaged Louisiana, more than 450,000 residents in the New Orleans area are still waiting for their power to be restored. That’s the word from state officials, who say while three-fourths of New Orleans residents have had their electricity restored over the past week, people who live in the area surrounding the city -- who make up a majority of the 450,000 -- will have to wait a little longer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy