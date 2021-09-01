Tropical Storm Larry strengthening pauses, but expected to resume
11 p.m. update:
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Larry’s strengthening has paused, but it is likely to resume intensifying overnight Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
5 p.m. update:
Tropical Storm Larry is forecast to become a hurricane Wednesday night, Channel 9 meteorologist George Waldenberger said.
He said the storm poses no tropical threat to Florida for now.
Tropical Storm Larry formed in the Atlantic early Wednesday.
The storm is forecast to continue to strengthen over the next few days and become a hurricane by late Thursday or Friday.
Forecasters said the storm will continue westward and begin to turn northwest over the weekend.
The storm’s winds are reaching 45 mph.
Channel 9 will continue to monitor Larry, but it is too early to tell where the storm will go.
It is the twelfth named storm of the season.
