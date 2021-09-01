Livestock biosecurity a diligent and serious task
STILLWATER – From county jackpots to statewide shows, Oklahoma’s youth livestock arena is competitive and fun, but animal health is a priority. Not all 4-H and FFA exhibitors can bring home a grand champion ribbon, but they’re still winners when sound biosecurity measures protect livestock from viruses and other infectious disease. The public’s awareness of illness and proper hygiene has grown during the past two years, and animal health is no different. Every time an animal encounters another animal, there is potential for transmission.www.muskogeephoenix.com
