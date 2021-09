TOKYO — Recently, on September 2, Taylor Talbot participated in the women’s T13 400 meter dash preliminaries. She competed in the second heat, out of three, during the preliminary races. She happened to be the only US representative in the second heat, and managed to take fourth place, coming out of lane eight. She managed to run a time of 1:04.76 in her preliminary 400 meter, but she wasn’t able to qualify for the finals with her time.