With nearly 40% of homes selling over asking, many buyers play guessing games with their bids. A family of two told The New York Times that they thought their offer of $850,000 for a $799,000 home in Berkeley, Calif. would suffice, but the property sold for a whopping $1.4 million. Roughly 80% of homes in Berkeley have sold for more than asking price and it’s the most overbid metro in the country with homes selling for an average 19% over asking. Brokers in the Bay Area have a tactic: they underprice homes to draw in as many offers as possible, often resulting in homes selling for well over asking.