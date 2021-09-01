Cancel
Fort Wayne, IN

Judge rules against Fort Wayne catering company in suit over COVID restrictions

By Darrin Wright
WOWO News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Allen County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Fort Wayne catering company that said pandemic-related capacity restrictions went too far. Ceruti’s Catering sued the Allen County Health Department and Governor Eric Holcomb back in March, saying the orders were an overreach that caused them to lose not only workers but also more than 80 events between last March and April alone.

