Crypto Flipsider News – September 1st – Ethereum Hashrate and HODL Rate, Ripple SEC, Doge Fractionalized, Trump Bashes Crypto, Banksy, D&G

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber is in advanced stages of talks with unspecified investors to raise a new financing round at up to USD 2bn in valuation, while more than USD 100m deal may be finalized this month, TechCrunch reported, citing "several sources familiar with the matter." The four-year-old startup, which counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Ribbit Capital among its existing investors, was valued at more than USD 500m in its Series B financing round in April this year, it added.