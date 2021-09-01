Crypto Flipsider News – September 1st – Ethereum Hashrate and HODL Rate, Ripple SEC, Doge Fractionalized, Trump Bashes Crypto, Banksy, D&G
Ethereum updates: Arbitrum One, record hashrate, lowest HODL rate. Ripple’s gambit: asking SEC members to reveal XRP holdings. Doge’s spawn: Shiba Inu meme NFT is being fractionalized into 17B pieces. Trump bashes crypto again. NFT News: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), fake Banksy NFT, Dolce & Gabbana. Ethereum Updates: Arbitrum One, Record Hashrate,...www.investing.com
