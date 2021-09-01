Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Crypto Flipsider News – September 1st – Ethereum Hashrate and HODL Rate, Ripple SEC, Doge Fractionalized, Trump Bashes Crypto, Banksy, D&G

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEthereum updates: Arbitrum One, record hashrate, lowest HODL rate. Ripple’s gambit: asking SEC members to reveal XRP holdings. Doge’s spawn: Shiba Inu meme NFT is being fractionalized into 17B pieces. Trump bashes crypto again. NFT News: iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), fake Banksy NFT, Dolce & Gabbana. Ethereum Updates: Arbitrum One, Record Hashrate,...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Dogecoin#Crypto Flipsider News#Hodl Rate#Sec#Trump Bashes Crypto#Nft News#Iheartmedia#Ihrt#Lowest Hodl Rate Ethereum#Ethereum Hodlers#Eth#Ripple#Xrp#Fox Business#Usd#Fox News#Oneof#Fake Banksy Nft#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Coinbase Stock Falls Alongside Ethereum, Bitcoin As Crypto Market Crashes

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were moving lower Tuesday, falling lower alongside the crypto market. Many popular cryptos are seeing 5%-10% drops, including Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Coinbase was down 4.01% at $267.26 at last check. Coinbase Daily Chart Analysis. The stock looks like it's beginning to...
Marketscryptonews.com

New Crypto Unicorn, D&G & NFT, Bitcoin Mining Difficulty + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber is in advanced stages of talks with unspecified investors to raise a new financing round at up to USD 2bn in valuation, while more than USD 100m deal may be finalized this month, TechCrunch reported, citing "several sources familiar with the matter." The four-year-old startup, which counts Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital India, and Ribbit Capital among its existing investors, was valued at more than USD 500m in its Series B financing round in April this year, it added.
MarketsNew York Post

Crypto exchange developer Uniswap ‘in SEC crosshairs’

One of the largest names in the burgeoning cryptocurrency space is in the crosshairs of a newly aggressive Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a report. The investigation of Uniswap Labs, which is the developer behind the biggest so-called decentralized cryptocurrency exchange, underlines the scrutiny crypto-related activities are likely see under new SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.
Stocksthehighlandsun.com

Ex-Goldman Exec And Real Vision Founder Puts Ethereum Value At $20,000 By March 2022

Ethereum has been on an impressive growth path recently. The digital asset recently broke a three-month high after it broke through $3,400 in the early hours of Tuesday. Usage on the Ethereum network has increased drastically in the recent weeks, causing fee rates to surge 200% in the space of a week. As more users adopt the leading smart contracts platform, predictions for the asset’s value have risen accordingly.
Marketsbitcoin.com

Cryptowisser : Bitcoin and Ethereum Synergy Essential for Crypto Industry Growth

PRESS RELEASE. August 2021, leading Crypto service comparison site – Cryptowisser, compares the two cornerstones of cryptocurrency, Bitcoin and Ethereum. The latest analysis of the market focused on the pioneering cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum. But, differing from the usual Bitcoin vs Ethereum analysis, the focus is on the benefits of both and how they work in synergy to give the industry the strong foundations it needs to grow.
Stockscryptoslate.com

Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE) drop 10% as cryptos plunge

Top cryptos fell by over 5% today as the broader market saw a hit ahead of a $2 billion Bitcoin options expiry on Friday, data from multiple sources shows. Leading the red charts were Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Solana (SOL), with each falling by over 10% and losing billions of dollars from their respective market caps in mere minutes.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

The great crypto flippening: Can Ethereum overtake Bitcoin?

“Ethereum’s ascent to the top of the cryptoverse seems unstoppable,” declared Nigel Green in mid-August, and it’s not hard to see why the deVere CEO thinks this. DeFi is on a tear, NFTs are mushrooming, Ethereum (ETH) remains more scalable than Bitcoin (BTC) and it also offers more uses including smart contracts. Moreover, Ethereum will soon move to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus algorithm, looking to be more eco-friendly than Bitcoin’s energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) protocol.
EconomyCoinTelegraph

Major job postings from the crypto space in 2021

As crypto and blockchain firms grow and need to navigate regulatory and economic challenges for the industry, many have to hire outside to find the best workers. This year, major companies, financial institutions, and even government agencies announced they were searching for fresh blood to help them adapt to the ever-changing crypto space.
Marketsu.today

Bitcoin Sheds $1,000 In One Hour As Regulators Issue Negative Warnings on Crypto

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Cryptocurrencies Are Down Big Today

Monday's gains were gone before noon on Tuesday. After crossing over $50,000 early in the week, Bitcoin has pulled back and now trades around $48,000. In another volatile day, cryptocurrencies dropped rapidly on Tuesday, more than reversing Monday's gains. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has fallen 3%, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is down 5%, and Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) has dropped 7.6%. Momentum also appears to be pushing these cryptocurrencies lower, so the fall may not be over yet.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Tokens

You have probably heard lately the terms tokens, crypto tokens, and cryptocurrencies. In this article, I will cover in depth what crypto tokens are, how they are created, what they are used for and how they differ from cryptocurrencies along with the most common questions around this topic. You have...
Currenciescrescentvale.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and the Summer of Crypto

Cryptocurrency is experiencing an overall upward trend for most major forms of digital currency. Even with the recent price changes, the overall trends continue to show positive signs for investors. One of the biggest stories of the summer is the rollout of smart contracts from Charles Hoskinson and everyone working...
Marketsfxempire.com

The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 5th, 2021

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, fell by 0.20% on Saturday. Following a 1.48% gain on Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $49,899.0. Know where Bitcoin is headed? Take advantage now with. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. The vast majority of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy