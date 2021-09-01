Cancel
Rewind: On This Day In 2014, Pierce Fulton Released "Kuaga"

By Cameron Sunkel
edm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year the dance music community mourned the loss of Pierce Fulton, a star talent—gone far too soon—whose presence continues to be missed. In 2014 on this day, September 1st, Fulton released his late-summer smash "Kuaga," according to the song's Beatport listing. It went on to become one of the most beloved electronic music tracks of the past decade.

“A lot can happen in 18 months… and a lot did happen in 18 months,” Tyler Shaw tells American Songwriter. Like many musicians, the Canadian singer-songwriter’s life changed forever when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, triggering a global paradigm shift. Removed from live performances—and unable to record or work in many situations due to social distancing protocol—quarantine proved to be a fairly disorienting time, and it took Shaw some thinking and some grounding to regain his bearings. In the end, he gained a whole new perspective on the world, in part spurred by a newfound musical process, as well as by the birth of his first child in December 2020.

