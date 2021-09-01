Cancel
For misinformation peddlers on social media, it's three strikes and you're out. Or five. Maybe more

By By Clare Duffy, CNN Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Twitter suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for a week last month for posting misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines, it may have sparked some déjà vu. The Republican congresswoman from Georgia had been kicked off the platform for 12 hours for the same violation just three weeks earlier. And six months before that, she was briefly suspended for sharing conspiracy theories about the Senate runoff elections in Georgia.

