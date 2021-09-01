For misinformation peddlers on social media, it's three strikes and you're out. Or five. Maybe more

Rand Paul, a United States senator and Republican Party figure of considerable stature, was suspended by YouTube on Wednesday for violating the platform’s policy about spreading Covid-19 misinformation. Paul has long been a vocal opponent of measures to prevent the spread of the disease, sparring often with Dr. Anthony Fauci while calling for supporters to “resist” the government’s “anti-science” mandates. In the video that triggered the week-long suspension, he claimed that “most of the masks you get over the counter don’t work,” that masks “don’t prevent infection,” and that “trying to shape human behavior isn’t the same as following the actual...