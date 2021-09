An intriguing feature of Apple’s iOS 15 announcement at WWDC was the option to store a driver’s license or a state ID in the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch. At the time, Apple offered no details, and the feature hasn’t appeared in the iOS 15 betas. Now Apple has provided some specifics: the feature will roll out first to residents of Arizona and Georgia, with Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah to follow. We’re voting for California, New York, Tennessee, and Washington State next.