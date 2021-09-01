Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Half the gas stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge are without fuel

By By Matt Egan, CNN Business
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread and growing gas station outages are being reported in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, adding to the misery facing Louisiana residents following Hurricane Ida. As of 7 am CT on Wednesday, more than half of the gas stations in Baton Rouge (52.7%) and New Orleans (52.3%) were without fuel, according to outage figures compiled by GasBuddy. Nearly 13% of the gas stations in Louisiana are also being reported as without fuel.

