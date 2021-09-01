Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wants to drink tequila with his lookalike

Protein, carbs, more protein, more carbs, oh yeah, there are other things in there too, but to get big and ripped like Dwayne Johnson there are plenty of steaks, fish, rice, and other foods that are meant to promote growth and help the guy stay lean when he’s on the job. Before a person goes off thinking that this is all they need though, let’s dial it back just a moment and remind everyone that Johnson kind of lives in the gym a lot of days since he spends hours working on his physique and has been doing this for years on end now since he’s been an athlete since he was young, a football player in college, and a pro wrestler in the WWE before becoming a Hollywood star. In other words, the guy knows what he’s doing when it comes to staying in shape and maintaining his muscular figure given that he’s become such a huge success throughout the length of his career. So it’s all well and good if you want to look like Johnson in terms of fitness, but keep in mind that you’ll be spending plenty on groceries.