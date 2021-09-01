Cancel
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson wants to drink tequila with his lookalike

By By Marianne Garvey, CNN
actionnewsnow.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne "The Rock" Johnson wants to toss one back with his now famous doppelgänger. Last week, Alabama patrol lieutenant Eric Fields went viral after people noticed his uncanny resemblance to the "Jungle Cruise" star. The story made its way to Johnson, who tweeted on Tuesday about it. Posting side-by-side pictures...

