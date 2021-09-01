Fairfield University graduate Colleen Young wins 2nd medal in 2020 Paralympics
Colleen Young, a 2020 Fairfield graduate and one of the Stags’ former top swimmers, concluded her time in Tokyo by winning the bronze medal in the 100-meter SB13 breaststroke final with a time of one minute, 15.69 seconds. Young’s bronze comes two days after she won the silver in the 200m SM13 Individual Medley and is her third career Paralympic medal after winning bronze during the 2016 Summer Games in the 100m breaststroke.www.theridgefieldpress.com
