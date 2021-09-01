Cancel
Economy

NIO Stock Price and News: Shares of Nio surge on Lotus partnership announcement

By Stocks Reporter
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

NYSE:NIO gained 3.99% to pace the EV sector on Tuesday. Nio and Lotus-owner Geely announce a new partnership for the future. Nio commences test drives of the ES8 SUV in Norway. NYSE:NIO investors finally received some promising news after weeks of negative headlines surrounding the fatal self-driving accident in China....

www.fxstreet.com

Norway
Economy
NIO
Nasdaq
Cars
Tesla
China
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What Went Down With Nio Stock Today?

Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO)’s shares fell about 3.5% in after-hours trading on Tuesday. What Happened: The drop came as the Shanghai-based company disclosed plans, in a regulatory filing, to raise up to $2 billion via an at-the-market sale of American depositary shares. At-the-market offerings allow a...
Stockspulse2.com

NIO Stock: 3.47% Decrease After Hours Explanation

The stock price of NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 3.47% after hours. This is why it happened. The stock price of Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) fell 3.47% after hours. Investors are responding negatively to NIO announcing today that it has filed a prospectus supplement to sell up to an aggregate of $2 billion of its American depositary shares (ADSs), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the company through an at-the-market equity offering program.
Stocksinvesting.com

Nio Slips Premarket on News of $2 Billion Secondary Offering

Investing.com – Nio ADRs (NYSE: NIO ) traded 3% weaker in Wednesday’s premarket in response to the Chinese electric vehicle maker’s plans to sell up to $2 billion in new American depositary shares to fund its expansion. The deal will represent an increase of around 3% in the company's share...
BusinessEntrepreneur

Stellantis (STLA) Streamlines in China, GAC FCA to Shut Plant

Stellantis N.V.'s STLA Chinese joint venture (JV) with GAC Group, called GAC FIAT CHRYSLER Automobiles Co., Ltd. (GAC FCA), plans to shutter one of its two factories in China by next March. The GAC FCA intends to halt work at its Guangzhou-based factory, and shift the production to the factory...
Economywccftech.com

NIO (NYSE: NIO) Shares Just Received an Upgrade From the Chinese Politburo

NIO (NYSE:NIO), a leading manufacturer of electric vehicles in China, has suffered a significant correction in the stock market over the past few weeks amid fears of a wide-ranging regulatory crackdown on its home turf. However, the top echelons of China’s politburo have now sought to calm down these rampant fears, setting the stage for a reversal in NIO’s prevailing stock price trajectory.
StocksFXStreet.com

Tesla (TSLA) Stock Price and Forecast: Can Tesla hold above key $730 support?

Tesla stock was pretty quiet on Friday as jobs data was poor. Market unsure of its next direction and so is Tesla. TSLA stock needs to hold key $730 support. Tesla once again put in a pretty quiet range day on Friday with the overall market a bit shocked by the very weak employment data. That ensured that any further gains for equities were constrained. Although further slow and steady gains are likely as the Fed is definitely not going to taper now before 2022. Interest rate hikes have also been pushed further out the calendar and this opens the way for the Nasdaq to push on and outperform. Nasdaq stocks are highly sensitive to interest rate changes due to future cash flow sensitivities. These future cash flows are discounted using interest rates so the higher the rate the higher the discount and the lower the present value of future projected profits.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

Nio still has several paths to growth that are in their initial stages. China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE:NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. So it is not surprising that the stock has been volatile. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nio Stock Bounced Back Today

Based on record new orders, a slowdown in the rate of growth looks to be temporary. After Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO) released its August delivery and guidance update yesterday, investors immediately began selling. The company's American depositary shares dropped about 4% early in yesterday's trading, though they recovered most of that decline by the end of the day. And those shares are bouncing back more early Thursday, with gains of about 3.5% as of 10:20 a.m. EDT.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 NFT Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Soar More Than 40% from Current Prices

Non-fungible tokens (NFT’s), a blockchain revolution, have taken the world by storm, and investors are scrambling to find high revenue-generating stocks that are aligned with their interest in NFTs. Amid this trend, Wall Street analysts expect fundamentally strong NFT stocks Funko (FNKO), Cinedigm (CIDM), and Jiayin Group (JFIN) to deliver significant upside in the near term. Let’s discuss.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Quidel Surged 10% This Week

Shares of Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) climbed 10% this week as of Thursday's close. Demand for at-home COVID testing is outstripping supply, with the delta variant pushing infections back to levels last seen in January. So what. Early last month, Quidel said sales in its fiscal second quarter declined 12% from...
EconomyKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 5 EV Stocks For Your September Watchlist

Electric vehicles or EVs for short, represent a turning point for the global automotive industry today. As such, it would make sense that EV stocks also stand to gain in the stock market as well. After all, the industry-wide shift towards electrification is happening at breakneck speeds. Rightfully so as EVs are among the key methods countries across the globe are employing to combat climate change. With numerous tailwinds supporting the industry’s growth now, I could see investors watching the top EV stocks closely.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

What's Ailing Nio? Chinese EV Stock Underperforms Domestic Peers In August

U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) and Li Auto, Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) announced August delivery numbers Wednesday. Nio, often considered to be the leader of the pack, grossly underperformed the remaining two, raising serious concerns regarding its near-term trajectory amid geopolitical risks. Nio's Hard...
StocksFXStreet.com

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: TSLA stuck on supply chain issues

Tesla had looked set to break $730 and was set to push higher. TSLA consolidated on Wednesday after a strong Tuesday. Tesla stock breaks above the key $730 resistance. Tesla looked ready to get going after multiple false starts and pitstops along the way. The stock has been threatening to make a decent move higher for some time, but each time it is ready some headwind comes along to knock the bulls back. We have had investigations from the US highway safety authorities, worries over increased regulation in China, and now it seems every crash involving a Tesla is heavily scrutinized. In this author's opinion, Tesla crashes seem to garner much greater media attention than crashes involving other manufacturers, but perhaps that is the result of Tesla leading the way in new technologies. Either way the stock kept getting knocked back, but the move on Tuesday above $730 finally should have set the stock up for some proper gains and a test of $780.

