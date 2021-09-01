A Response to Maine and New Hampshire Restaurants Honoring Lost Soldiers in Kabul Bombing

Joe Biden was told to “burn in hell” following a supposedly “scripted and shallow” meeting in which families were agitated by a president who they say checked his watch and spoke more about his own dead son than the 13 troops killed last week in Afghanistan.As Mr Biden left Dover Air Force Base after meeting families who had just received the bodies of their loved ones from Kabul airport, one woman screamed: “I hope you burn in hell! That was my brother!”The raw and emotional scene was described by Mark Schmitz, father of 20-year-old Jared Schmitz, in The Washington...