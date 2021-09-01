Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Disappointing ADP Private Sector Jobs Data

“I’ve got you in my sights.” The USDX heard that a lot over the last two weeks. While it was bullish for gold, the dollar might take revenge soon. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell doubling down on his dovish dialogue on Aug. 27 and the Delta variant depressing U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Sept. 3, the stars aligned for a profound decline in the USD Index. However, while the greenback came under fire from all angles, it demonstrated immense resiliency in the face of adversity. Moreover, the bullish determination helped reinforce our expectation for another move higher over the medium term.