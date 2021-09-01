Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Disappointing ADP Private Sector Jobs Data

By James Hyerczyk
fxempire.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold futures are trading steady-to-lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key private sector employment data from ADP and manufacturing PMI results from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) and Markit. However, some investors have already moved to the sidelines ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that could offer clues as to when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus.

www.fxempire.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#Gold Holdings#Gold Trading#U S Gold#Adp#Pmi#U S Non Farm#The Federal Reserve#Comex#Pds#Cfd#Spdr Gold Trust#Jackson Hole Remarks#Federal Reserve Chair#Daily Forecast#Mufg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Marketsfxempire.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Bears Eye a Return to sub-$50,000

After a mixed start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market, it’s been a bearish Tuesday morning. At the time of writing, Bitcoin, BTC to USD, was down by 3.02% to $51,084.0. Know where Bitcoin is headed? Take advantage now with. Trading Derivatives carries a high level...
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver sink despite a "risk-off" trading day Tuesday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday trading Tuesday. Heavy profit taking and...
Businessmining.com

Gold price set for biggest intraday loss in a month

Gold extended its losses on Tuesday and is on course for its biggest intraday drop in nearly a month, as a buoyant dollar and higher yield took the shine off the safe-haven metal. Spot gold fell 1.6% to $1,794.17 per ounce by 11:10 a.m. EDT. US gold futures were down...
BusinessPosted by
MarketRealist

Gold Prices in 2025: Positive Catalysts and Rising Interest Rates

Gold prices hit an all-time high in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc and the resulting uncertainty supported the precious metal. So far in 2021, gold prices have lost 4 percent since economies have started recovering amid rising vaccinations. Rising bond yields also put pressure on prices. What is the gold price prediction for 2025?
Marketsinvesting.com

Despite Pressure, U.S. Dollar Index Stands Strong At Least In Medium Term

“I’ve got you in my sights.” The USDX heard that a lot over the last two weeks. While it was bullish for gold, the dollar might take revenge soon. With Fed Chairman Jerome Powell doubling down on his dovish dialogue on Aug. 27 and the Delta variant depressing U.S. nonfarm payrolls on Sept. 3, the stars aligned for a profound decline in the USD Index. However, while the greenback came under fire from all angles, it demonstrated immense resiliency in the face of adversity. Moreover, the bullish determination helped reinforce our expectation for another move higher over the medium term.
Marketsgoldprice.org

Gold Price Preview: September 7 - September 10

Good morning, traders; Welcome to our market week preview, where we take a look at the economic data, market news and headlines likely to have the biggest impact the price of gold this week and beyond, as well as market prices for silver, the US Dollar, and other key correlated assets.
Marketsinvesting.com

Will Gold Continue To Slide After U.S. Jobs Report Bust?

Once again, analysts have to step up to the plate to make sense of an inane selloff in gold , when the yellow metal’s prices should be exploding after the abysmal US jobs report for August. In the place of a boom, there’s a bust—not something unusual for gold, since...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Jerome Powell’s Quest for Economic Stability is Destabilizing – Richard Ebeling

When the chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank speaks the financial markets listen, and this was no different with Jerome Powell’s virtual address to the annual meeting of central bankers at Jackson Hole, Wyoming. What they got is what Harry Truman complained about when hearing from his economic advisors: “On the one hand, ‘this,’ but on the other hand, ‘that’.” Truman said that he desperately wanted a one-handed economist.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month low on Tuesday as softer Treasury yields and upbeat Chinese economic data boosted sentiment, with the euro and the Canadian dollar retracing most of their overnight losses versus the U.S. currency. While trading ranges remained narrow thanks to a...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Update – Short-Term Strength Over $69.79, Weakness Under $68.26

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures closed lower on Friday after a disappointing U.S. jobs report indicated a spotty economic recovery that could mean slower fuel demand during a resurgent pandemic. Despite the surprisingly weak economic report, losses were thwarted by concerns that U.S. supply would remain limited in...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

Markets in Europe are rising as weak US data calms fears of a taper.

Markets in Europe are rising as weak US data calms fears of a taper. After a significant miss on US job creation last month, global stock markets rallied on Monday, fueling hopes that the Federal Reserve may hold off on unwinding its enormous financial support program. Prior to this week’s...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CHF climbs further beyond mid-0.9100s, fresh session tops

USD/CHF attracted some dip-buying near the 0.9120-15 support zone on Monday. The risk-on environment undermined the safe-haven CHF and extended support. A goodish pickup in the USD demand remained supportive of the strong move up. The USD/CHF pair built on its goodish intraday bounce and climbed to fresh daily tops,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pressured in thin trade vs. a robust US dollar

XAU/USD is edging lower following last week's rally. Gold could extend correction to $1,810 with a daily close below $1,820. There won't be any high-tier data releases featured in US economic docket on Tuesday. Update: Labour Day holidays witnessed a robust US dollar which pressured the price of the yellow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy