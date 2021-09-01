Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Disappointing ADP Private Sector Jobs Data
Gold futures are trading steady-to-lower on Wednesday as investors awaited key private sector employment data from ADP and manufacturing PMI results from the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) and Markit. However, some investors have already moved to the sidelines ahead of Friday’s U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report that could offer clues as to when the Federal Reserve might start reducing its pandemic-era stimulus.www.fxempire.com
Comments / 0