‘Promises’: Venice Review
Smart political drama with fine performances from Isabelle Huppert and Reda Kateb opens Venice Horizons 2021. Ambition is the ruin of many a good politician. Thomas Kruithof’s smart, cautionary drama Promises follows a French mayor whose reputation for integrity is tested by the possibility of holding high office. The moral failings of elected officials should strike a chord in most societies and the commercial appeal of this satisfying, well-rounded tale is further enhanced by a fantastic ensemble cast led by Isabelle Huppert, Reda Kateb and various alumni of the Netflix hit Lupin.www.screendaily.com
Comments / 0