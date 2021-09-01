‘Promises’: Venice Review

“Deliver my soul from the sword. (Psalms, 22:20, David’s address to God to free him from his foes) The year is 1925, Montana. Phil (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Burbank (Jesse Plemons) are the owners of one of the biggest ranches of the state. They’re wealthy, powerful, they’re fully in charge of their own lives. They’re also wildly different brothers: Phil is smart, charismatic, but also despotic and snarky; George is calm, introverted, gentle and sensitive. They have learned to lead their lives independently: Phil oversees the cattle, the technical operations at the ranch, devoted to the teachings impaired to him by his mentor Bronco Henry, while George is the financial administrator and the one in charge with public relations to the most important people in Montana, including the Governor. Their lives start to change when George decides to marry Rose (Kirsten Dunst), the owner of a restaurant whose son Peter (Kodi Smit-McPhee) was cruelly bullied by Phil and targeted with homophobic slurs and snarky comments. The arrival of Rose into the Burbank household upsets Phil, who decides to wage war on Rose, using everything in his power to make her life miserable.