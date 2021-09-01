Cancel
Entertainment

‘Promises’: Venice Review

By Allan Hunter
Screendaily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmart political drama with fine performances from Isabelle Huppert and Reda Kateb opens Venice Horizons 2021. Ambition is the ruin of many a good politician. Thomas Kruithof’s smart, cautionary drama Promises follows a French mayor whose reputation for integrity is tested by the possibility of holding high office. The moral failings of elected officials should strike a chord in most societies and the commercial appeal of this satisfying, well-rounded tale is further enhanced by a fantastic ensemble cast led by Isabelle Huppert, Reda Kateb and various alumni of the Netflix hit Lupin.

Isabelle Huppert
