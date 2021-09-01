Cancel
Economy

Intermodal Summit: Domestic chassis manufacturers took on Chinese imports…and won

By John Kingston
freightwaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis fireside chat recap is a from FreightWaves’ Intermodal Summit. FIRESIDE CHAT DETAILS: A group of U.S. manufacturers that manufacture intermodal container chassis found themselves losing huge market share to imports from China. They concluded that China was not competing fairly under international trade laws and banded together to seek action from Washington. Their lead attorney sits down with editor at large John Kingston to describe how the producers won a stunning victory. (A FreightWaves article on the case can be found here.)

