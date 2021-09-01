Intermodal Summit: Domestic chassis manufacturers took on Chinese imports…and won

(NAFB) – The U.S. government says it is increasing the lower-tariff sugar import quota for the fiscal year 2021 by 90,100 tons. Reuters says the goal is to increase the short-term supply on the domestic market. The U.S. Trade Representative’s Office says it would allow this additional volume to enter the country until October 31, a month later than the usual cutoff. The U.S. fiscal year finishes at the end of September. With the addition to the Tariff Rate Quota, or TRQ, the total volume of sugar entering the U.S. at a lower tariff will rise to 1.2 million tons. That’s more than the 1.1 million tons the U.S. committed to within the World Trade Organization rules.