Felicity Chen started Potli to create food that makes people feel good. Before this week, I had never eaten edibles with my mom. Throughout my childhood, she emphasized the dangers of drug use and repeated the things she was taught—how “marijuana may have addictive qualities” and “can cause permanent psychological damage.” I was strictly a D.A.R.E. kid up until I was 16, when I began skipping soccer practice to go smoke weed with friends. Every time my mom would visit me at college and get a whiff of marijuana’s signature skunky scent, she would remind me not to associate with other students partaking in nefarious drug-related activities—not realizing I was one of them.