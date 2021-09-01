Cancel
EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar in trouble amid soft US data

Cover picture for the articleThe August US ADP survey showed the private sector added just 374K new jobs. The German economy keeps giving signs of stagnated growth. EUR/USD has turned bullish in the near term, could test the 1.1900 area. The EUR/USD pair trades within familiar levels this Wednesday, bottoming during the European session...

