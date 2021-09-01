EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar in trouble amid soft US data

While AMP and Citi have talked about the risk of recession, they have yet to fully catch up. This has, to use an economics term, been a 'no brainer' for some time. Why there were headlines that Australia had escaped recession on the basis of the positive Q2 data, we will never know. it was always going to be a positive, and similarly, the path out of lockdown was always going to be much longer than politicians or any of us would like. The reason we have been highlighting the hospitalisations issue, all along, is for its absolute impact on restrictions and how quickly they can be removed. Unfortunately, our domestic economic performance is all about political decision making around these issues at the moment. It will not be as easy as, vaccinations fix everything.