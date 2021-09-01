Cancel
FMCSA continues to prioritize COVID relief

By Dave Heller, TCA Vice President of Government Affairs,, Kathryn Pobre, TCA Manager of Government Affairs
freightwaves.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt came as no surprise when, on August 31, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) extended its waivers to continue to provide flexibility during the COVID-19 pandemic. For the last year and a half, federal regulators have heeded calls from industry stakeholders to allow for the transport of goods to areas suffering greatly from the ongoing health crisis in an expedient manner. TCA has been very pleased with the agency’s willingness to act and listen to the regulated community to best serve the public during this unprecedented time.

