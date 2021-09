Garner, N.C. — A man was killed in a moped crash in Garner on Tuesday night. The crash happened on Mechanical Boulevard, near Timber Drive, around 5:17 p.m. Police said Terry Weaver, 64, who was well known in Garner for riding around town in his disability scooter, was driving down the side of Mechanical Boulevard on his scooter when he was hit and killed by a pickup truck.