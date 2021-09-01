Cancel
Soccer

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Admits Erling Haaland is Unlikely to Stay at Bundesliga Beyond 21/22 Season

By Ali Shibil Roshan
90min.com
 6 days ago

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is unlikely to stay at Bundesliga beyond the end of the 2021/22 season. Haaland has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football, and has attracted transfer interest from a number of top European clubs. The 21-year-old, who was linked with several clubs this summer, could be on the move in 2022, but Rummenigge has admitted his former employers are unlikely to be the one landing the Norwegian international.

Erling Haaland
Michael Zorc
#Borussia Dortmund#Heinz#Bayern Munich#European#Norwegian#German#Psg
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester United “in pole position” to land Erling Haaland

Manchester United are reportedly “in pole position” to land Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland next summer. The Norwegian forward has been an unstoppable force since moving to the Bundesliga in 2020, but his ambitions to play on a bigger stage are well known. All of Europe’s elite clubs will be in for his services, but it appears that currently the Red Devils lead the pack in the race of potentially the next great generational goalscorer.
SoccerYardbarker

PSG Mercato: Paris SG Investigates Erling Haaland to Replace Kylian Mbappé

Paris Saint-Germain is dealing with Real Madrid’s persistence who wants to land Kylian Mbappé this summer rather than playing the waiting for next year when his contract expires. Should the capital club decide to accept Real Madrid’s second offer of a reported 170-million with 10-million in bonuses, the Ligue 1...
Soccer90min.com

Kylian Mbappe Doesn't Think Erling Haaland is On His Level Yet

Kylian Mbappe has suggested that Erling Haaland isn't on the same level as him yet, adding the Borussia Dortmund star need to show a bit more longevity before he is touted as "the next superstar". Mbappe and Haaland have been touted to butt heads the same way Lionel Messi and...
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd make Erling Haaland 'priority transfer target' for 2022

Manchester United still have every intention of pursuing Borussia Dortmund striker next summer, despite the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, and will make signing the Norwegian their ‘priority’. United came close to landing Haaland in January 2020 when he was contemplating his next step on from Red Bull Salzburg. Dortmund won...
Soccerfearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Erling Haaland Scores in Norway’s 1-1 Draw with Holland

The international break is a dearth of good Daily Bee news, especially right after the transfer window has closed, so here we are with an update on how some of BVB’s players have performed for their national teams. There were several Borussia Dortmund players in action last night, playing for...
Premier LeagueBleacher Report

Report: Erling Haaland Remains Manchester United's Top Transfer Target Next Summer

Manchester United reportedly still plans to make a major push to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland next summer despite Tuesday's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. ESPN's Mark Ogden reported Wednesday the Ronaldo reunion "will not impact" the Red Devils' pursuit of Haaland, who can trigger a €75 million release clause in his contract after the 2021-22 season.

