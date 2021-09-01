Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Admits Erling Haaland is Unlikely to Stay at Bundesliga Beyond 21/22 Season

Former Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland is unlikely to stay at Bundesliga beyond the end of the 2021/22 season. Haaland has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in world football, and has attracted transfer interest from a number of top European clubs. The 21-year-old, who was linked with several clubs this summer, could be on the move in 2022, but Rummenigge has admitted his former employers are unlikely to be the one landing the Norwegian international.