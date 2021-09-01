Pritzker Administration Reaffirms Ongoing Commitment to Affordable Housing

The Biden Administration recently announced cross-agency efforts to address the continuing affordable housing shortage. “While Congress works toward passing the Build Back Better Agenda, which includes an historic investment in building new homes and making existing housing safer, healthier, and more energy efficient, the President knows that we can’t wait to take action,” reads a statement from the White House. “The large and long-standing gap between the supply and demand of affordable homes for both renters and homeowners makes it harder for families to buy their first home and drives up the cost of rent. Higher housing costs also crowd out other investments families can and should make to improve their lives, such as investments in education.”