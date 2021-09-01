Cancel
Pritzker Administration Reaffirms Ongoing Commitment to Affordable Housing

Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois renters will continue to be protected through Governor JB Pritzker’s latest executive order that extended the statewide ban on residential evictions through September 18th. The order banning the enforcement of residential evictions remains effective in all Illinois counties and continues to protect tenants who meet the eligibility criteria, despite the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the federal eviction moratorium from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) continues to process applications for the Illinois Rental Payment Program and is on target to approve all eligible applications in September.

chicagodefender.com

