G League Ignite's Michael Foster won't let anything stop his NBA dream
It’s not often that an aspiring professional basketball player makes their debut on the big screen and the NBA hardwood simultaneously, but Michael Foster is right on track. Projected as a first-rounder in the 2022 NBA Draft, the burly 18-year-old power forward is set to appear in Adam Sandler’s upcoming Netflix film, "Hustle," in a small role. There's no concrete release date, so it’s conceivable that Foster will kick off his NBA and acting careers in the same year.www.basketballnews.com
