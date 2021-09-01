Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

'Steam in the Valley' is back and ready to give you the ride of your life

Cleveland News - Fox 8
 6 days ago

Steam in the Valley is back at the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad for a limited time. The event offers you a chance to ride a historical steam locomotive. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton climbed on board The Nickel Plate Steam Locomotive no. 765 and got to experience a once-in-a-lifetime ride. Kenny also explored many of the unique features on this piece of American history. Steam in the Valley happens on limited dates in September and you can learn more here: https://www.cvsr.org/steam/

