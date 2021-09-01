Leon School Board Denial of Charter School Overturned by Commission

The decision by the Leon County School Board, in April 2021, to deny the application for the Red Hills Academy was overturned today by the Charter School Appeal Commission. The panel recommended the approval of the new charter school, stating there was no “substantial competent evidence” for the denial made by the Leon County School Board (LCSB). The application was originally voted down in a 3-2 vote by the LCSB due to concerns regarding the school’s budget and safety.