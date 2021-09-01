Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leon County, FL

Leon School Board Denial of Charter School Overturned by Commission

By Lynsey Kirk
tallahasseereports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decision by the Leon County School Board, in April 2021, to deny the application for the Red Hills Academy was overturned today by the Charter School Appeal Commission. The panel recommended the approval of the new charter school, stating there was no “substantial competent evidence” for the denial made by the Leon County School Board (LCSB). The application was originally voted down in a 3-2 vote by the LCSB due to concerns regarding the school’s budget and safety.

tallahasseereports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Leon County, FL
Government
County
Leon County, FL
Leon County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darryl Jones
Person
James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charter Schools#School Vouchers#School Choice#The Board For Gross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

7.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Mexico, buildings sway in capital

A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck north of Acapulco, Mexico, on Tuesday, officials said. Buildings swayed in Mexico City, according to The Associated Press. There were no immediate reports of major damage. Mexico City is around 180 miles north of Acapulco. Mexico Preisdent Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

Human Rights Campaign president fired for assisting Andrew Cuomo with sexual harassment allegations

Human Rights Campaign fired its president Alphonso David on Monday following an investigation into his involvement in handling sexual harassment claims made against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The LGBTQ advocacy group said that David, while president, assisted Cuomo's team in responding to allegations, which is in violation of the organization's policy and mission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy