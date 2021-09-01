Cancel
Rutland, VT

Summer Trailblazers participants graduate; program will expand into Rutland this fall

mountaintimes.info
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a hot summer and the construction and clean energy trades have been as hot as the weather, with many businesses across Vermont hiring new employees. This is great news for the eight participants who recently completed the summer cohort of Vermont Works for Women’s highly successful Trailblazers program, where they got hands-on practice in the basics of carpentry, electrical, solar and HVAC, and earned their NCCER and OSHA-10 certifications.

mountaintimes.info

