Marietta College Men’s Soccer Back in Action in Search for an OAC Championship

By marcolianonline
marcolian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were some amazing athletic seasons last year at Marietta College even after all the COVID-19 regulations were set in place. Men’s soccer is coming off one of the best seasons in school history. The Pioneers went 7-3-1 in their short 2021 season making it all the way to the OAC championship game at University Heights. John Carroll defeated the Pioneers with a score of 1-0. The outcome was not what the Pioneers wanted, but they are ready to get back at it this season in search of an OAC championship.

www.marcolian.com

