PHOTOS: ESP hosts 'Big Jump' skydiving event

This past weekend, Extra Special People hosted its annual fundraising event Big Jump on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Skydive Monroe in Monroe, Georgia. The day started with fog, delaying the initial jumps, but it cleared up to allow for safe conditions for those skydiving. Sixty individuals, including ESP staff, celebrity jumpers and general fundraisers, took the leap and skydived over the course of the daylong event to raise money for ESP summer camp. In order to jump, individuals had to raise a minimum of six hundred dollars, with nineteen raising over one thousand dollars. While jumpers and their friends and family waited for their time to fly, tents were set up next to the runway alongside food stands and games.