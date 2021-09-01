Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Mockery, Beatings, Medical Neglect: A New Report Details Abuse of Migrants by Border Patrol

By Josh Kelety
Phoenix New Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorder Patrol agents along the Arizona-Mexico border are allegedly beating migrants, denying them proper medical care, and verbally abusing them, according to a new report. The report was produced by Kino Border Initiative, a binational aid organization that serves migrants on the Arizona-Mexico border, and NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, an advocacy group. It details allegations of abuse that were reported by 35 different migrants who tried to enter the U.S. illegally between October 2020 and July 2021. Migrants told Kino Border Initiative staff about the alleged instances of abuse during intake interviews at the organization's migrant aid center in Nogales, Sonora. The Kino Border Initiative subsequently filed complaints on behalf of the migrants with relevant federal agencies, such as the Border Patrol Office of Professional Accountability.

www.phoenixnewtimes.com

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nogales, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Nogales, AZ
State
New Mexico State
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaican#Guatemalan#Phoenix New Times#Border Patrol#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CNN

Robert E. Lee statue on historic Virginia street removed

(CNN) — Virginia on Wednesday took down a towering statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the last Confederate statue remaining along Richmond's historic Monument Avenue. A pair of rulings from the state Supreme Court last week cleared the way for its removal after intense national debate over the 12-ton statue's purpose and place along the nearly one-mile, tree-lined street in the city that was once the capital of the Confederacy. The statue, like other symbols of the Confederacy in the commonwealth and and across the country including the busts of Confederate figures in the Virginia statehouse, was removed after the killing of George Floyd prompted a nationwide reckoning with police brutality and racism.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

What's in the Texas election law signed by Gov. Abbott?

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a controversial election security law on Tuesday, marking the culmination of a months-long political battle and a major victory for Republicans in the state who say it will help protect the integrity of future elections. But Democrats remain dedicated to fighting the law, with several...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

El Salvador hits snags as it adopts bitcoin as official currency, first country to do so

SAN SALVADOR — El Salvador rushed to iron out snags on Tuesday after becoming the first country to adopt bitcoin as legal tender. Chivo digital wallet became available on the app platforms hosted by Apple and Huawei shortly before midday local time Tuesday, after President Nayib Bukele, who pushed for adoption of the cryptocurrency and has promised $30 of bitcoin for each user, railed against the tech giants for not carrying the application.

Comments / 0

Community Policy