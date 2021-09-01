Mockery, Beatings, Medical Neglect: A New Report Details Abuse of Migrants by Border Patrol
Border Patrol agents along the Arizona-Mexico border are allegedly beating migrants, denying them proper medical care, and verbally abusing them, according to a new report. The report was produced by Kino Border Initiative, a binational aid organization that serves migrants on the Arizona-Mexico border, and NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice, an advocacy group. It details allegations of abuse that were reported by 35 different migrants who tried to enter the U.S. illegally between October 2020 and July 2021. Migrants told Kino Border Initiative staff about the alleged instances of abuse during intake interviews at the organization's migrant aid center in Nogales, Sonora. The Kino Border Initiative subsequently filed complaints on behalf of the migrants with relevant federal agencies, such as the Border Patrol Office of Professional Accountability.www.phoenixnewtimes.com
