East Helena, MT

Thanks for making East Helena fireworks show happen

Independent Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe community needs to give a big thank you to Shellie Mitchell and her daughter Aimee (manager of Shellie's) for their hard work and generosity over the last five years. When the nonprofit “Prickly Pear Fireworks” was established to raise money for this fun display, Shellie and her crew went to work. Every year the many hours are spent by restaurant staff placing stars recognizing donors in the restaurant, sending 600 letters to businesses to recruit donations and on event day going out personally to collect from attendees. This hard work has raised the level of giving to the show from $15,000 to $48,000. And, the wonderful folks at BIG SKY FIREWORKS deserve many thanks for their generosity and excellent program presentation. Finally, a big thank you to TOWN PUMP for their tremendous leadership giving and magnificent $15,000 match donation to the organization this year. And, a big thanks to first time corporate sponsor Blue Cross-Blue Shield for its $5,000 contribution.

helenair.com

