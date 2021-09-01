Cancel
Technology

Activity detection inside a vehicle

By Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs the driver tired or even asleep? Cameras in the vehicle's interior can monitor this. Especially in the case of automated driving, interior cameras are important and prescribed by law. A new system developed by the Fraunhofer Institute for Optronics, System Technologies and Image Exploitation IOSB is the world's first to be able to use image data to draw conclusions about the driver's activity and analyze how quickly they would be able to take control of the vehicle.

#Vehicles#Video Cameras#European Union#Data Protection#System Technologies#Artificial Intelligence
