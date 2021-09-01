Cancel
3D-printed lunar habitat floor

By European Space Agency
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA skeletal floor for the ESA-supported lunar habitat design which was created by leading architects Skidmore, Owings and Merrill and currently on show at this year's Venice Biennale. This prototype floor design section was 3D printed in stainless steel by Dutch company MX3D, famous for creating a 3D-printed bridge in...

#Space Manufacturing#Lunar#Infrastructure#Space Exploration#Dutch#Mx3d#Som#Esa
